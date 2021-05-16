L.A. County Supervisor Urges Easing of State Mask Regulations

By

The announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting that vaccinated people can forgo masks outdoors and indoors caught many off guard this week and created plenty of debate, particularly at the local level.

In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger spoke in support of dropping masks for vaccinated people, breaking ranks with county public health officials. She called on the governor to follow the eased guidelines set by federal officials.

“Los Angeles County has made tremendous progress vaccinating residents, including those in our hard-hit communities,” Barger said in a statement. ““Furthermore, our positivity rate is less than 1% and our case rate remains low.”

This week’s guidance from the CDC was considered a milestone moment in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the final call on regulations and timelines for masks will largely be decided by state and local governments. …

