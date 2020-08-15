L.A. County to Settle Lawsuit Over Tax Measure

By

An investigation by the state’s political watchdog and a civil lawsuit have resulted in a pending settlement that would require Los Angeles County to pay $1.35 million to resolve claims that it failed to properly disclose its use of public funds to support a ballot measure that raised the sales tax to fund homeless services.

The case centers on the campaign for Measure H, a multimillion-dollar effort approved by voters in 2017 that was sponsored by businesses and labor groups, among others. Measure H received 69.3% of the vote, clearing the required two-thirds’ support by 2.6 percentage points, and is projected to produce $355 million annually over a decade.

The Fair Political Practices Commission opened an administrative investigation in March 2017 following a complaint by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. alleging that the county had conducted an illegal political campaign by running ads with positive messages about the measure. …

