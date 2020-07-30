L.A. Official Wants to Fine Unmasked Citizens

By

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz called Wednesday for the city to issue financial penalties to those who fail to wear masks in public — starting with $100 for the first violation.

Koretz, who represents a district stretching from the Westside north to Encino, wants the council to impose a series of escalating fines for those who fail to comply with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s three-month-old emergency mask order.

Under the proposal, those who are caught in public without a face covering a second time would be fined $250. A third violation would cost $500.

If Koretz’s colleagues sign on to the proposal, L.A. would join other Southern California cities who have already adoptedManhattan Beach financial penalties, including , West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. …

