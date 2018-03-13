L.A. Rolls Out The Unwelcome Mat For Trump

By

President Donald Trump will be met with protesters when he makes his first visit as president to the Los Angeles area Tuesday, and police said they are prepared to respond to any troubles.

“We are working with all of our local and federal partners to ensure that all security safeguards are in place for the president’s visit, both along his route of travel and at the locations where events will take place,” Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar said. “We are not aware of any threats against the president’s safety.”

Aguilar said the president’s travel route, details of which are never fully disclosed for security reasons, will be set by the U.S. Secret Service. Local police generally issue an advisory to the public to alert motorists about areas to avoid during presidential visits, but those details have not yet been determined.

Trump is scheduled to fly into Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego County at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, then head to Otay Mesa to view the 30- foot-tall border wall prototypes that have been erected there. …

