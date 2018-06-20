L.A. Sheriff’s Department Seizes Over 520 Guns from Felon’s Home

By

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seized over 520 guns from the home of 60-year-old Manuel Fernandez last week.

Fernandez is a felon who got the attention of the sheriff’s department after a neighbor tipped them off to a large number of guns in his possession.

ABC News reports that deputies found 432 guns at Fernandez’s home the first day they searched. Upon returning a second day they discovered 91 additional firearms and another 30 “at the home of a woman connected to Fernandez.”

The sheriff’s department apprehended Fernandez and released a statement saying he was “arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms and a felon in possession of ammunition.”

They made clear that the size of the cache of firearms necessitated involvement of other law enforcement agencies as well: “Due to the large number of firearms recovered, detectives enlisted the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) for tracing the purchase origination of the weapons. Agents from both the California Department of Justice and ATF will be providing resources as the case continues through the court process.”

Fernandez was “booked at Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on charges of Felon in Possession of Firearms, Possession of an Assault Rifle, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Large Capacity Magazines.” He is out on bond and scheduled for a July 9 court appearance.

