LA County’s pandemic toll: 7,500 small business, 400,000 jobs lost

Los Angeles County lost more than 400,000 jobs and saw 7,500 small businesses permanently shuttered last year as COVID-19 upended the region’s economy, a new report finds.
Industries that depend on in-person customers and employ low-paid workers were hardest hit because they weren’t able to pivot to a remote-work model, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp.’s “Pathways for Economic Resiliency” study says.
The county’s restaurants and food-service outlets suffered the deepest impact, with a loss of 104,600 jobs between February and October of 2020. On-again, off-again mandates from the state and county forced many restaurants to close or reduce staffing.
The average annual wage for restaurant positions – including such jobs as waiters, waitresses, cooks and dishwashers – is $25,000. …
Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Daily News.
