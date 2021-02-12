LA County’s pandemic toll: 7,500 small business, 400,000 jobs lost

By

Los Angeles County lost more than 400,000 jobs and saw 7,500 small businesses permanently shuttered last year as COVID-19 upended the region’s economy, a new report finds.

Industries that depend on in-person customers and employ low-paid workers were hardest hit because they weren’t able to pivot to a remote-work model, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp.’s “Pathways for Economic Resiliency” study says.

The county’s restaurants and food-service outlets suffered the deepest impact, with a loss of 104,600 jobs between February and October of 2020. On-again, off-again mandates from the state and county forced many restaurants to close or reduce staffing.

The average annual wage for restaurant positions – including such jobs as waiters, waitresses, cooks and dishwashers – is $25,000. …

