LA County’s pandemic toll: 7,500 small business, 400,000 jobs lost

February 12, 2021 By Kevin Smith 1 Comment

Los Angeles County lost more than 400,000 jobs and saw 7,500 small businesses permanently shuttered last year as COVID-19 upended the region’s economy, a new report finds.

Industries that depend on in-person customers and employ low-paid workers were hardest hit because they weren’t able to pivot to a remote-work model, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp.’s “Pathways for Economic Resiliency” study says.

The county’s restaurants and food-service outlets suffered the deepest impact, with a loss of 104,600 jobs between February and October of 2020. On-again, off-again mandates from the state and county forced many restaurants to close or reduce staffing.

The average annual wage for restaurant positions – including such jobs as waiters, waitresses, cooks and dishwashers – is $25,000. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Daily News.

Filed Under: Trending News

Comments

  1. flapz says
    February 12, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Not to worry.
    Biden is bringing in 25,000 illegals and thousands more are on the road to escalate the homeless & unemployed numbers .
    Restating a previous worn out lament: “Is This The Change You Voted For?”

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*