Lawmaker wants $500 million to help California college students with food and housing

A little over two months ago, Angel Huerta was working two jobs, attending UC Riverside full time, and didn’t know where he would find his next meal.

“Often, I went two days without eating anything,” the 21-year-old senior said Wednesday, Nov. 6. “On most days, I’d only have one meal.”

The stress associated with food and housing insecurities, Huerta said, caused his grades to drop. He was placed on academic probation. That’s when he sought the help of the on-campus food pantry, and it made a huge difference. He is no longer on probation and is on track to graduate in June 2020, he said.

“I wish I’d gotten help earlier,” he added. “It made a big difference in my life.”

Huerta spoke Wednesday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in support of legislation proposed by Rep. Norma Torres, D-Pomona, to help students like himself – those who are in college, working two or more jobs, and struggling to make ends meet. …

