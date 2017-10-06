Leading House Democrat tells Pelosi to step down

As reported by NBC News:

A high-ranking House Democrat on Thursday called on Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California to step down as minority leader to make way for a new generation.

“Our leadership does a tremendous job,” said Rep. Linda Sanchez of California, “but I do think we have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus, and I do think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, and I want to be a part of that transition. I want to see that happen.”

Sanchez, the fifth-ranking Democrat in the House, was interviewed on C-SPAN by two reporters who asked her about the current makeup of Democratic leadership.

Sanchez specifically called out Pelosi; the House minority whip, Steny Hoyer of Maryland; and the assistant House minority leader, James Clyburn of South Carolina, when asked who should leave their leadership positions. …