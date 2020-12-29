Lockdowns likely to be extended as California hospitals fill

By

California is expected Tuesday to extend strict stay-at-home orders in areas where intensive care units are running out of beds, after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents to brace for the effect of a surge upon surge upon surge of coronavirus cases from holiday travel.

Newsom said that even with admissions to hospitals plateauing in some places, the state was destined to move into a “new phase” that it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it is struggling to staff them.

Intensive care units in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining, according to state figures, and Newsom said it was “self-evident” his latest stay-home order would be extended in places where hospital ICUs have less than 15% capacity. …

