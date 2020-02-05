Macy’s Laying Off 831 San Fran Workers, Closing Local Tech Arm

By

Macy’s is laying off 831 employees in San Francisco at its Macys.com division amid plans to shift tech operations to Atlanta and New York, amid a broader retrenchment that is seeing it close 125 stores nationwide.

In a letter filed with the state of California on Monday, the retailer said the layoffs would take place between April and August of this year and impact everyone from software engineers to technical leads. The division has its own office at 680 Folsom St. in San Francisco and includes Macy’s product and digital revenue and technology teams.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s offices in San Francisco will close. We believe these changes will eliminate any duplication of efforts, bringing these teams closer to our business teams and strategy,” Emily Workman, a Macy’s spokeswoman, said in an email. …

