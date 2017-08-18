Mainstream conservative groups alarmed to be found on ‘hate map’

As reported by the Washington Times:
Brad Dacus was thousands of miles away in California last weekend when the Charlottesville protest erupted, so he was flabbergasted when CNN labeled his Pacific Justice Institute a “hate group.”
“Here are all the active hate groups where you live,” said the CNN wire story headline on Chicago’s WGN-TV website.
The article listed the 917 organizations on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s much-disputed “hate map,” which names racist groups like the Aryan Nation alongside mainstream conservative organizations such as the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council.
Mr. Dacus’ conservative Sacramento-based institute, which specializes in religious-liberty cases, was featured on the CNN list right below the Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. …
The Clinton News Network is a Hate Group unto itself, as is splc – which inspires violence in the extreme, as a form of ‘tolerance’. Ahem SEE
“Southern Poverty Law Center Linked to FRC Shooting in Chilling New Interrogation Video
Act of Domestic Terrorism Puts Spotlight on Self-Appointed ‘Hate’ Watchdog
http://www.frc.org/newsroom/southern-poverty-law-center-linked-to-frc-shooting-in-chilling-new-interrogation-video
Corkins has said that, “I wanted to kill the people in the building and then smear a Chick-fil-A sandwich in their face … to kill as many people as I could.”
His act of terrorism has put sunlight on SPLC, which has targeted a wide swath of Americans for standing up for traditional values, most often Christian and conservative.
BTW – for fans of Censorship and enemies of the 1st Amendment;
Face-Bunk has become increasingly heavy handed in its Censorship Pogroms, letting the Gaystapo Thought Police essentially ‘cleanse’ its system of any viewpoints that fail to pander to their agenda, and that of the Demi-Krat Machine.
They destroyed my account and wiped all my archives (even private ones) and demanded I provide them enough information to commit identity fraud, as well as pictures for Facial Recognition Pogroms.
SEE
Facebook Shut Down Employee Chat Room…
Anonymous board for employees last year had become forum for conservative political debate and hub for employees backing Trump
https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-shut-down-employee-chat-room-over-harassing-messages-1502929455?mod=djcm_OBV1_092216
‘FB Anon’, the name of the forum shut down in December and reported on Wednesday, became a hub for employees who backed Donald Trump’s candidacy, the people said. Before the election, the group put up posters across campus that read “Trump Supporters Welcome.”