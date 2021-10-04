Major Oil Spill Closes OC Beaches

By

A 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore rig – the largest spill in Orange County in three decades – led to major ecological damage in Huntington Beach over the weekend, prompting officials to close beaches that could remain off-limits for weeks or months.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel (R-48), whose district includes Huntington and Newport beaches and other coastal cities, said she asked President Biden on Sunday to approve disaster relief.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the response to the spill, which covers about 5.8 nautical miles between the Huntington Beach Pier and Newport Beach. The oil emanated from a facility operated by Beta Offshore, and likely was caused by a pipeline leak.

The City of Huntington Beach canceled the third day of the Pacific Airshow on Sunday to facilitate cleanup and reduce health impacts. By afternoon, all city and state beaches south of Seapoint to the Santa Ana River jetty were closed. Newport Beach later closed beaches at the waterline. And Laguna Beach announced that all city beaches would close at 9 p.m. Sunday. The city asked that people pay close attention to closure or warning signs posted at or near beach areas. …

Read the full article from the OC Register.