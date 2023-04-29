Man Bites Off part of LAPD Officer’s Finger During Metro Station Altercation

By

A man bit off a chunk of an Los Angeles police officer’s finger at a Metro Red Line station on Thursday, April 27, authorities said.

Officers assigned to the subway were patrolling the station at Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue at around 10 a.m. when they say they came across a man aboard the train who seemed to have illegal drugs.

Police attempted to escort him off the train when they say he became violent. While they were attempting to restrain him, he bit off part of a sergeant’s finger.

An officer then used undisclosed force against the man, who police say sustained minor injuries and was taken in custody to a hospital. The sergeant also went to a hospital.

RELATED STORY: Metro responds to rising crime with more drug arrests and ‘transit ambassadors’

Police did not further describe what drugs the man was suspected of having. It is unclear how badly the suspect injured the sergeant’s finger.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the vicious and gruesome attack on our sergeant as he and other officers were simply conducting routine patrol of the transit line,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “We remain committed to our work each day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrol engaging.”

Click here to read the full article in the LA Daily News