Migrant Children Could Arrive At San Diego Convention Center By The Weekend

Migrant children who crossed the border alone could arrive in San Diego to temporary beds at the Convention Center by this weekend, city and county officials said Tuesday.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said in a press conference outside the Convention Center on Tuesday that the plan was coming together fast. But many details still were unknown, including the number of children who will be sheltered at the venue and the exact date of their arrival.

The announcement comes as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services opens several temporary facilities for unaccompanied migrant children, mostly in Texas, to address the backlog of children stuck in Border Patrol custody for longer than the legal limit. …

