More Fake News From John Cox

What are the real fundraising numbers?

Between July 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017, Travis Allen raised $368,826.85 from 3096 individual donors. Compared to John Cox, the Allen campaign raised 21% more and had 230 more donors in the period.

Travis Allen’s campaign for Governor has now received donations from more donors than any Republican candidate for Governor. Additionally, just in the month of January, the Allen campaign has already received the support of over 2,300 new donors.

John Cox is trying to mischaracterize what Travis’s campaign reports clearly show. In fact, there is NO accrued debt. What the campaign reports do show is the prepayment for 13 MILLION PIECES OF MAIL. That’s smart campaigning. This is why the John Cox campaign has been pestering our slate vendors to try buy his way onto some of our slates.

The bottom line is that the Travis Allen Campaign is the most efficiently run campaign of any candidate for Governor, with more traction and support from real Californians than any other Republican in the race, and Travis Allen is the ONLY viable candidate that can BEAT Gavin Newsom and the California Democrats to become the next Governor of California.