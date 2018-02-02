More Fake News From John Cox

You may have recently received an email from failed politician, “Low Energy” John Cox attacking Travis Allen’s fundraising numbers.
Not surprisingly, John Cox is using the liberal LA Times to spread lies and misinformation about the only conservative candidate in the race.
Here are the Facts:
John Cox is desperate to not fail at being a politician again. He has run for office four times, including for President (not joking), and has failed miserably every time.
The Cox campaign has already spent $1.6 million dollars in this race, over half the money he has put in, only to see his polling numbers go down. In the latest Governor poll, from SurveyUSA, John Cox polls at 4%, less than half of Travis Allen’s numbers.
The polls shows that Travis Allen is clearly the only candidate that has the support to make the runoff and prevent an all Democrat November election.
What are the real fundraising numbers?
Between July 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017, Travis Allen raised $368,826.85 from 3096 individual donors. Compared to John Cox, the Allen campaign raised 21% more and had 230 more donors in the period.
Travis Allen’s campaign for Governor has now received donations from more donors than any Republican candidate for Governor. Additionally, just in the month of January, the Allen campaign has already received the support of over 2,300 new donors.
John Cox is trying to mischaracterize what Travis’s campaign reports clearly show. In fact, there is NO accrued debt. What the campaign reports do show is the prepayment for 13 MILLION PIECES OF MAIL. That’s smart campaigning. This is why the John Cox campaign has been pestering our slate vendors to try buy his way onto some of our slates.
The bottom line is that the Travis Allen Campaign is the most efficiently run campaign of any candidate for Governor, with more traction and support from real Californians than any other Republican in the race, and Travis Allen is the ONLY viable candidate that can BEAT Gavin Newsom and the California Democrats to become the next Governor of California.
I liked Travis Allen from the start. It didn’t take me long to question John Cox and know he wasn’t the candidate I wanted to support. Just a short at the Cox history said it all said it all. Cox is all about Cox and Allen wants what’s best for the state and the people.
I’d first investigated Cox before I found out about Allen. He was on point EXCEPT..not a word about our 2A RIGHT. Nothing, I even messaged him asking and….nothing. For me this is a deal breaker. Then I found out about Allen, did my due diligence and liked what I saw. Of course him being endorsed by several CA firearms organizations helped. It also helped that he looks good standing next to Grewsom and the thief from LA. Cox looks old and tired, heck, I’m old and tired so I’m being fair about it.
Californians need to wake up and get behind Allen in order to capture a bright future for California. A new day could be ours if we think positive and act. If not now, when?
Cox came from where and failed at what? It’s an easy read.
I have been impressed from Travis Allen from the start, three term assemblyman, etc. Cox is a carpetbagger from IL with lots of bucks – not sure of the source. Not sure what the other three public offices he ran for. Probably the only office he could run for and win is dog catcher – but I’m not even sure about that.