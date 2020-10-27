More than 100,000 flee Southern California wildfires under evacuation orders

By

Wildfires continue to spread in Southern California amid strong land-to-sea winds and bone-dry air, forcing nearly 100,000 people to quickly evacuate from two growing blazes in Orange County. Red flag warnings blanket the entire state for “critical” fire conditions, as relative humidity stays in the single digits to low teens and winds gust to hurricane-force in some higher elevations.

Nearly a million Californians were without power on Tuesday morning because of deliberate power cuts that utilities, mainly Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., made to reduce the risk of sparking a major blaze. Some outages were also caused by wind knocking down trees and power lines.

The two main fires prompting evacuations are the Silverado Fire in Irvine and the Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda. …

