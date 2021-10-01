Motels To House The Homeless

By

Modesto could seek state funding to buy a motel or motels and convert the property into supportive housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

This is similar to Kansas House, the former 103-room American Budget Inn & Suites at Kansas Avenue and Highway 99 that the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority purchased and converted into studio apartments.

Modesto and Stanislaus County provided financial and other assistance. Kansas House opened in May 2020.

Modesto would seek funding through Project Homekey, one of California’s initiatives to provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so.

