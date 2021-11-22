MSNBC Host Blasts GOP ‘White Supremacists’ After Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘I Find These People Disgusting’

By

Tiffany Cross said she took issue with U.S. Reps. Gaetz and Gosar offering to hire Rittenhouse as a congressional intern, a report said

Liberal MSNBC host Tiffany Cross blasted Republican members of Congress as “White supremacists” on Saturday, one day after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

Cross, host of “The Cross Connection,” specifically took aim at U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mediaite.com reported. Her comments came during a conversation with The Nation journalist Elie Mystal, who was also critical of the GOP.

During the conversation, Cross referred to 18-year-old Rittenhouse as “this little murderous White supremacist,” even though the jury agreed Rittenhouse acted in self-defense last year when he shot three people, killing two, and that all three people he shot, like Rittenhouse, were White.

Cross said she took issue with Gaetz and Gosar offering to hire Rittenhouse as a congressional intern after the trial concluded, claiming the Republicans were celebrating the outcome of the trial.

“I find these people disgusting, Elie,” Cross told her guest, according to Mediaite. “I’m disgusted at what I’m seeing.”

“Welcome to the modern Republican Party,” Mystal responded. “This is what these people want, and this is what a majority of White people vote for.”

