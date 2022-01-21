Murder Count Filed In Attack On Nurse At Bus Stop

By

Man is charged in the unprovoked killing of 70-year-old woman at L.A.’s Union Station.

A man was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of a 70-year-old nurse who was attacked while waiting for a bus at downtown Los Angeles’ Union Station last week, prosecutors said.

Kerry Bell, 48, was taken into custody shortly after Sandra Shells was punched in an unprovoked attack Thursday morning, causing her to fall and strike her head at East Cesar Chavez Avenue and North Vignes Street, police said. She died of her injuries days after the attack.

At 5:15 a.m., Shells was waiting for a bus to L.A. County-USC Medical Center, where she worked for 38 years. Investigators said Bell, who is homeless, was apprehended 90 minutes later while sleeping near the scene of the attack.

In September 2020, Bell was arrested in L.A. on suspicion of battery upon a transportation official. He was charged with the misdemeanor last year. LAPD detectives said Bell had numerous arrests in other states.

Police Chief Michel Moore called Shells’ death “a tragic and senseless murder.”

“We can and must do better,” Moore said Tuesday. “This victim lived her life for others. We are falling short.”

