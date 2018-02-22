Nancy Pelosi tries to diminish growing enthusiasm for Trump tax cuts

By

The tax cuts pushed by President Trump and the GOP Congress are “a black cloud hanging over the national budget,” Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference Wednesday in San Francisco.

Pelosi was in town to tour the Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood, a complex opened in 2016 that includes 120 apartments for low-income seniors and a spacious community center for activities.

But she used the visit to attack the Trump tax plan and the president’s proposed budget, arguing that they both threaten the type of federal help that made the new senior center possible.

The center “is an example of how people with values working together with a plan can make a difference,” the San Francisco congresswoman said. But the tax cuts, and the budget that stems from them, “strike to the heart of our community.”

There was no mistaking the thrust of Pelosi’s message. From the sign on her lectern — “Say No to #GOPTAXSCAM” — to the parade of speakers who followed her at the hour-long event, it was a focused slam at Trump, the Republican leadership in Congress and the budget priorities they share. …

