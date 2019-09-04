New California Law: It’s no longer a crime to refuse to help a cop

A legal vestige from California’s Wild West days is no more.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill striking down a law that makes it a crime to refuse a police officer’s request for help.
The California Posse Comitatus Act of 1872 made it a misdemeanor for any “able-bodied person 18 years of age or older” to refuse a police officer’s call for assistance in making an arrest.
Posse comitatus derives from medieval English common law, but saw widespread use in America’s early days, including as a tool of enforcement for the Fugitive Slave Act. …
