New California Law Makes It Easier To Sue Cops Who Violate Civil Rights

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a bill (SB 2) that will eliminate several legal immunities that shield law enforcement from civil rights lawsuits, a move that will make it easier for victims of excessive force and police misconduct to sue the officers responsible.

Today, one of the biggest hurdles to hold officers accountable is qualified immunity, which prevents government agents from being held liable for violating someone’s constitutional rights, unless they violated “clearly established” constitutional rights. This doctrine has yielded downright Kafkaesque results. Just in California, Fresno police officers accused of stealing more than $225,000 and Los Angeles County social workers accused of sexual harassment have all been granted qualified immunity on the grounds that it was unclear whether stealing or sexual harassment were constitutional violations.

As an alternative to federal courts, lawmakers in more than half the states have introduced bills that would let individuals sue law enforcement officers in state court for violating the state constitution, according to the Institute for Justice. In theory, a state cause of action would let victims bypass the complicated hurdles imposed by qualified immunity in federal courts. …

