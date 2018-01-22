New California law will automatically register illegal immigrants to vote

A new law in California that goes into effect this spring will automatically register people to vote – including immigrants who are in the country illegally.
In 2015, the state passed a law called the California New Motor Voter Act to increase voter rolls by simplifying the process to register to vote.
The legislation, which goes into effect April 1, will automatically register people who apply for a new driver’s license or new state ID at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
California has long provided driver’s licenses to anyone who claims to be in the country legally, whether they provide proof or not, which means illegal aliens will be registered to vote, WND reports. …
Socialist / Communists by definition care little about laws and voting. Anyone according to them should vote regardless of if they know anything about the area and resources.
This is why they bulldozed the student vote around colleges. They are young, inexperienced, and have little knowledge of the community they live in. They will be gone in 4 years.
Democrats throw a party, hand out beer and pizza and talk about justice. Forget they are misrepresentations and lies.
So, if that’s the case, will ex-felons on parole be registered to vote, as well? If not, in other words, illegals will have the right to vote over our own people?
Yup…
Insanity, thy name is California…