New California Laws: 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KGO) — While internet companies have prospered with little oversight in the past decade, 2020 ushers in a new era California with more protections for internet users and the rising number of gig workers. Here is a list of the new state laws that will take effect on January 1, 2020.

SB 3: Minimum wage

Another pay hike is on the way for minimum wage workers. The minimum wage in California goes up by one dollar to $12 an hour for workers at companies with 25 or fewer employees and to $13 an hour for workers at larger companies.

AB 5: Independent workers

While aimed directly at gig workers, this new law may also apply to many more contract or independent worker in California. Under AB-5, workers would be considered employees and not independent contractors if the employer controls the work, directs them in the course of their work or if the worker’s job is part of a company’s core business.

SB 188: Hairstyles

California becomes the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination based on a person’s natural hairstyle or hair texture. Protected hairstyles include braids, twists and locks. …

