New gender category ‘X’ awaits Gov. Brown’s decision

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle:

This is the time of year when Californians with a vested interest in particular pieces of legislation wring their hands and wait. Hundreds of bills now sit on the notoriously unpredictable Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk for a signature that will turn them into law, or a big fat veto.

Mark Snyder is watching one in particular. It would make California the first state to legally recognize nonbinary people — those who don’t consider themselves male or female — on all state-issued identification. In June, Oregon changed its driver’s licenses so residents there can choose M for male, F for female or X for neither, but California’s would extend that option to birth certificates and other pieces of state ID.

“We’re certainly on our way out of the shadows now,” said the 34-year-old Snyder, a San Francisco resident who identifies as nonbinary and works as the director of communications for Equality Federation, a national LGBTQ civil rights organization.

The bill would also make it easier for transgender people to change their names and genders on state documents because they no longer would have to appear in court with a doctor’s signature verifying that they’ve received appropriate medical treatment. In addition, the bill would allow those under 18 to change their gender designations, which currently is prohibited. …