New Lawsuit Challenges Constitutionality Of Recall Election

A new lawsuit spurred by a New York Times op-ed piece by two UC Berkeley professors that challenges the legality of the 2021 California Governor recall election was filed in a U.S. District Court over the weekend.

Last week, UC Berkeley School of Law legal professor Erwin Chemerinsky and UC Berkeley economics professor Aaron Edlin said in the Times article that the recall election is violating the constitution by not following the equal protection clause. They noted that because Newsom was not also listed as a replacement candidate, the two question recall means that he may be voted out by a small majority but would be replaced by someone with far less of a majority of votes or indeed far fewer than the number voting to keep him in the first recall question asking if he should remain in office.

“The first question is decided by a majority vote,” said Chemerinsky and Edlin in the op-ed. “If a majority favors recalling Mr. Newsom, he is removed from office. But the latter question is decided by a plurality, and whichever candidate gets the most votes, even if it is much less than a majority, becomes the next governor. Critically, Mr. Newsom is not on the ballot for the second question.”

“By conducting the recall election in this way, Mr. Newsom can receive far more votes than any other candidate but still be removed from office. Many focus on how unfair this structure is to the governor, but consider instead how unfair it is to the voters who support him.”

“This is not just nonsensical and undemocratic. It is unconstitutional. It violates a core constitutional principle that has been followed for over 60 years: Every voter should have an equal ability to influence the outcome of the election.”

Both professors also noted how the 2021 recall compares to the 2003 recall which they argue as legal, despite the same rules being in place. Then-candidate Arnold Schwarzenegger had more overall votes from the second recall question of who should replace the Governor, than then-Governor Gray Davis had in people voting to keep him in office in the first question.

“This issue was not raised in 2003 before the last recall, when Gray Davis was removed from office after receiving support from 44.6 percent of the voters. But his successor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was elected to replace him with 48.5 percent of the vote. So Mr. Schwarzenegger was properly elected,” added the professors.

“This time, we hope that a state or federal lawsuit will be brought challenging the recall election. The court could declare the recall election procedure unconstitutional and leave it to California to devise a constitutional alternative. Or it could simply add Mr. Newsom’s name on the ballot to the list of those running to replace him. That simple change would treat his supporters equally to others and ensure that if he gets more votes than any other candidate, he will stay in office.”

The op-ed quickly got the attention of many, including Democratic party leadership. However, state Democrats were largely unsure of the argument, with many comparing it to former President Donald Trump going after voting and voting processes across the nation following the 2020 Presidential election. Governor Gavin Newsom specifically avoided the issue during the weekend when questioned about it, saying that he instead wanted to focus on the election itself.

“I’m going to leave that to others,” said the Governor on Friday. “Right now, it’s not theoretical that on Sept. 14 there’s a recall ballot; I’m going to focus on what’s in front of us, and I’ll leave that to others.” …

