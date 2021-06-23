New Mask Rules for California Capitol: Face Coverings For All

By

California lawmakers, legislative staff and public visitors will still be required to wear face coverings in certain areas of the Capitol regardless of vaccination status, according to internal memos sent on Tuesday to members and employees.

Everyone must wear face coverings in common areas like elevators, hallways, stairs, restrooms, committee rooms and the Senate and Assembly chambers, Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras and Assembly Rules Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert wrote in similar emails.

District employees will also have to wear masks while in shared spaces, and adhere to office building and landlord rules.

Members and staff who are fully vaccinated are allowed to take their masks off while in their own offices, regardless of others’ vaccination status. They can also attend work events without the face coverings. …

