New Political News Blog – SoCal Political News

By

A new political news blog – www.socalpoliticalnews.com – has officially launched. With just over a week of posts already up on the website, the site is already growing quickly.

Some of the key factors that SoCal Political News anticipates for their future success is frequent postings and a very strong group of authors linked to the website. Some of the many authors include:

Chris Emami

Austin Lumbard

Dr. Barry Resnick

Bob Loewe

Craig Alexander

Dr. Jeff Barke

Mark Bucher

Melissa Salinas

Jim Palmer

Peggy Huang

Matt Holder

Tim Shaw

Will Swaim

The website is currently focused on Orange County. However, work is underway to add experienced authors from Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County. An emphasis is being placed on writing about political news, analysis, public policy and government relations. These posts will be on topics at the national, state and local levels of government.

A major goal is not to add to the massive amount of negativity on the internet. The site instead will write in a manner that is fact-based and focuses on providing great content that can sometimes be thought-provoking.

Unlike some other sites, this blog will not allow any of their authors to post anonymously. Over the coming weeks, they are expected to add to their list of authors.