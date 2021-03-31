New Poll: Newsom Has Big Lead In California Recall Election

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom would easily defeat an attempt to recall him if the election were held today, as many Californians are optimistic that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is behind them and believe the governor is doing a good job, a new poll indicates.

The poll of likely voters found that 56% oppose removing Newsom from office while 40% back the recall, according to the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California. That’s almost as wide a margin as in the 2018 governor’s race in which Newsom defeated John Cox, one of the Republicans who has declared himself as a replacement candidate in a recall election that is likely to be held later this year.

The survey “is good news for Newsom,” said Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and CEO. “The burden of proof (to recall Newsom) is on the people who brought this before voters, and they haven’t moved that level of support much since 2018.” …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.