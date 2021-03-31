New Poll: Newsom Has Big Lead In California Recall Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom would easily defeat an attempt to recall him if the election were held today, as many Californians are optimistic that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is behind them and believe the governor is doing a good job, a new poll indicates.
The poll of likely voters found that 56% oppose removing Newsom from office while 40% back the recall, according to the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California. That’s almost as wide a margin as in the 2018 governor’s race in which Newsom defeated John Cox, one of the Republicans who has declared himself as a replacement candidate in a recall election that is likely to be held later this year.
The survey “is good news for Newsom,” said Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and CEO. “The burden of proof (to recall Newsom) is on the people who brought this before voters, and they haven’t moved that level of support much since 2018.” …
Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
All I can say for Kommiefornia is “stupid is as stupid does”. Are the citizens of California that stupid? It seems so.
get the word out to the idiots who thijnk hes a good governor
So 60% have totally bought into the CP Agenda?
Did anyone notice what the “provenance” of this article was? San Francisco Chronicle? Doubt if this is a “right wing” paper, espiecailly coming out of San Fran, the home of Pelosi Poop.
Sorry, “especially”. Engage brain before hitting “send”!
I signed the recall petition and I am not so sure I believe this poll. I know many dems who are sick of Newsom and the democratic party and they signed the petition and voted for Trump this past election (and these are Californians). From day one of the recall, the news media has been saying the recall would never happen and the signatures weren’t there. Looking at the website of Public Policy Institute, they appear to be left leaning. Just more fake news. At least I hope it is fake news.
This may well be spin but it could easily be true also.
I still recall with amazement the state Proposition that approved the “Train to Nowhere”. The argument was basically “Repubs are against it”. Californians voted for the boondoggle in droves.
Either a whole lot of Californians are nuts or the election irregularities experienced nationally in November have been in play all this time here in CA. If you live here, the distinction is moot. We’re being subjected to insane policies.