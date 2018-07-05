New pot regulations hurt supply at some California dispensaries

By

In the days following new regulations for marijuana packaging and testing, some pot shops have fewer products in their display cases.

At All About Wellness in Midtown, some shelves were nearly empty Tuesday.

“I would say we’re down at least, I’m going to say, 60 to 75 percent of what we would normally have in there — but every day, it’s increasing,” owner Philip Blurton said.

Blurton attributes the short supply to the state’s labs, which he said are having trouble keeping up with the influx of product needed to fill his shelves.

“Even if people have the proper packaging and the proper labeling and everything, the problem is it’s a backlog at the test labs,” he said. “That’s what’s starting to have the product slow down at getting in here — but every day, it’s better.”

