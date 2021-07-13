Newsom Administration Denies Fracking Permits

By

California state regulators have denied a string of applications to drill for oil using the controversial practice of hydraulic fracturing, a move Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office described Friday as the beginning of the end for fracking in the state.

The 21 fracking applications, which sought new operations in the oil-rich fields of Kern County, were turned down Thursday because of what the California Department of Conservation cited as a need to protect public health and address climate change.

Supporters of the move called it the first time the state has significantly limited fracking for health and climate purposes. Many have been pushing for such action for years. …

