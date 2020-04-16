Newsom announces $125M fund to give coronavirus stimulus checks to immigrants in California illegally

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday plans to give cash payments to adult immigrants living illegally in the state to help them weather the coronavirus crisis.
The plan, which would use a mix of taxpayer money and charitable donations from corporations and philanthropists, will give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak, the governor said.
California has had an estimated 2 million immigrants living in the country illegally. They have not been eligible for the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which pledged cash payments to most Americans while boosting unemployment benefits by $600 per week.
“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom, a Democrat, who noted 10 percent of the state’s workforce consisted of immigrants living in the country illegally who paid over $2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year. …
Comments
The money is not the governments it is from people that work and the people within the government are suppose to use that money for the benefit of their citizens not illegal aliens! The people of California should file a lawsuit. There are not 2 million illegal aliens in the state of California its more like 20 million in a state of 58 million. If you recall the “old number” of 11 million in the Unites States is more like 50 million or more…..The illegals use stolen SSI numbers and have many opportunities to “rape” all the freebies within the state like food banks, churches that support them, not mentioning the destruction of neighborhoods with more than 1 family in the home. I can continue to add all the “crap” that is allowed but my blood is boiling..I and many others are sick of this behavior by people that were elected to represent us….probably elected by voter fraud…