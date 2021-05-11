Newsom Announces New Stimulus Checks For 2/3 Of Californians

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state is projected to have a $38 billion discretionary surplus in 2021 — and that he wants to use it to expand the state’s stimulus program by sending additional checks to two-thirds of California residents.

California has the highest estimated debt of any state, with nearly $363 billion in liabilities in 2019, according to Forbes.

In January, Newsom announced that the state expected a $15 billion surplus, thanks to stronger-than-expected revenues in 2020. The recovery of the economy, and the stock market, meant that the state’s wealthiest taxpayers paid more to the fiscus.

At that point, the governor announced a $600 “Golden State Stimulus” for roughly four million low-income Californians. …

Click here to read the full article from Breitbart.com