Newsom Announces New Stimulus Checks For 2/3 Of Californians

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state is projected to have a $38 billion discretionary surplus in 2021 — and that he wants to use it to expand the state’s stimulus program by sending additional checks to two-thirds of California residents.
California has the highest estimated debt of any state, with nearly $363 billion in liabilities in 2019, according to Forbes.
In January, Newsom announced that the state expected a $15 billion surplus, thanks to stronger-than-expected revenues in 2020. The recovery of the economy, and the stock market, meant that the state’s wealthiest taxpayers paid more to the fiscus.
At that point, the governor announced a $600 “Golden State Stimulus” for roughly four million low-income Californians. …
