Newsom Moves 11 California Counties to More Restrictive COVID-19 Lockdown Tiers

On Tuesday, Health and Human Services (CHHS) Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that 11 Californian counties would be moving into more restrictive tiers as the number of new cases and the positivity rates in those counties have gone significantly up since late October.

On Tuesday, the following county changes were made:

Yellow (Minimal) to Orange (Moderate):

Modoc County

Siskiyou County

Trinity County

Orange (Moderate) to Red (Substantial)

Amador County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Placer County

Santa Cruz County

Red (Substantial) to Purple (Widespread)

Sacramento County

San Diego County

Stanislaus County

While all tier changes mean more restrictions and educed capacities at businesses, the red to purple tier change is due to hit the hardest due to the high population of both Sacramento and San Diego Counties, as wells as how far the new restrictions go, such as re-closing all indoor dining and forcing restaurants to only have outdoor dining and takeout options. …

