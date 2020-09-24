Newsom orders ban of new gas-powered cars by 2035

In a dramatic move to tackle climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom today ordered state officials to ban new gasoline-powered cars within 15 years.
California has for longer than half a century been a leader in driving new, cleaner car technologies with its regulations. Today, Newsom raised the stakes: On the hood of an all-electric red Ford Mustang Mach-E, he signed a new executive order that aims to eliminate new models of traditional cars and put more vehicles powered by clean technologies such as fuel cells and batteries on California’s roads.
The order also tackles fossil fuel pollution before it comes out of tailpipes, tasking California lawmakers with putting an end to new fracking permits by 2024. The Newsom administration’s approval of new oil and natural gas fracking permits this summer has drawn criticism from environmental groups.
Taking aim at Californians’ beloved cars is a risky political move, especially amid an economic crisis. And the state’s power to enact a ban will hinge on the presidential election, and will likely be tested in court, according to some legal experts.
Car companies Honda and Ford applauded the announcement. But some automakers, including General Motors and Toyota, are likely to mount an aggressive campaign to fight the order, saying it is a massive undertaking that requires an overhaul of fuel infrastructure, building codes and consumer demand. …
Comments
it is amazing that this idiot thinks that in 15 years – from that date forward – ALL internal combustion engines (diesel and gasoline) sold in California can be replaced by (presumably) electrically powered vehicles. What a fantasy!!! And the news media reports this with a straight face. Given all the problems that California has this just makes Newsome look worse than Gov. Moonbeam.
Is the Governor planning to provide a garage for every person who owns a car, so they can charge up their electric fuel cell car each evening? Will there be an equivalent number of charging stations at each gas station? The Governor ignores that Californians have been _voluntarily_ changing over to hybrid vehicles and that this trend would probably continue without an executive order from this power-crazed politician. Might this be the straw that gets another million people to sign the petition to recall Newsom now?
This will more likely promote the expansion of power stations and sub-stations all over California. Heck, the power grid can barely keep up with the demand now!! So they’re going to add another 30 million electric cars to the grid??
I sense a problem with trying to sell a $40,000 car to someone only making $50,000 a year, In fifteen years the GAV won’t be governor and anyone with any money to buy a new car will be long gone.