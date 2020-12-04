Newsom orders new limits on California businesses

December 4, 2020 By John Myers and Rong-Gong Lin II 5 Comments

Californians will soon be asked to comply with strict limits on community outings, travel and in-person shopping under a statewide order issued Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a set of new and far-reaching restrictions tied to regional strains on critical care services as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The rules, which take effect Saturday, are designed to last for at least 21 days once local critical care facilities approach capacity. But with so many hospitals in the state experiencing a rapid surge of patients with the disease, the “regional stay-at-home” order described by Newsom is likely to limit activities across California throughout the holiday season and possibly into the new year.

“The bottom line is, if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said in a midday news conference. “If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see our death rate climb, more lives lost.” …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.

  1. Kathy Farmer says
    December 4, 2020 at 10:31 am

    I would like to read the full article but am NOT going to subscribe to the Times.

  2. CA_death_spiral says
    December 4, 2020 at 11:49 am

    1st shutdown: didn’t work –> we need another shutdown
    2nd shutdown: didn’t work –> we need another shutdown
    3rd shutdown: won’t work –> once we find out that it didn’t work, we need to prepare for a 4th

    Social distancing, masks, sanitizers, shutting down schools/churches/businesses will not stop the virus. Practically everyone has been exposed to it by now. To think standing 6 ft away from another person and wearing a mask that has pores too big to block the virus is just wishful thinking. Open up California and let people live/work/go to school. If you choose to self-isolate, that is your freedom to do so and I respect it.

    • Kl Ward says
      December 4, 2020 at 12:02 pm

      I absolutely agree with you. FL is not shutting down and people are going to Disney World. Oh wait, FL has a Republican Governor. Wake-Up People, Democrats are out to destroy businesses both small and large.

    • Diane Milecki says
      December 4, 2020 at 1:06 pm

      Absolutely- or better yet, move to Utah like we did.

