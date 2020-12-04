Newsom orders new limits on California businesses

Californians will soon be asked to comply with strict limits on community outings, travel and in-person shopping under a statewide order issued Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a set of new and far-reaching restrictions tied to regional strains on critical care services as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
The rules, which take effect Saturday, are designed to last for at least 21 days once local critical care facilities approach capacity. But with so many hospitals in the state experiencing a rapid surge of patients with the disease, the “regional stay-at-home” order described by Newsom is likely to limit activities across California throughout the holiday season and possibly into the new year.
“The bottom line is, if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said in a midday news conference. “If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see our death rate climb, more lives lost.” …
Comments
I would like to read the full article but am NOT going to subscribe to the Times.
Try copying the link and opening in a different browser. I won’t give them a dime either.
1st shutdown: didn’t work –> we need another shutdown
2nd shutdown: didn’t work –> we need another shutdown
3rd shutdown: won’t work –> once we find out that it didn’t work, we need to prepare for a 4th
Social distancing, masks, sanitizers, shutting down schools/churches/businesses will not stop the virus. Practically everyone has been exposed to it by now. To think standing 6 ft away from another person and wearing a mask that has pores too big to block the virus is just wishful thinking. Open up California and let people live/work/go to school. If you choose to self-isolate, that is your freedom to do so and I respect it.
I absolutely agree with you. FL is not shutting down and people are going to Disney World. Oh wait, FL has a Republican Governor. Wake-Up People, Democrats are out to destroy businesses both small and large.
Absolutely- or better yet, move to Utah like we did.