Newsom Recall Officially Triggered as Verified Signature Threshold Met

The effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has received the necessary number of verified signatures to trigger a recall election later this year.
The California Secretary of State said on Monday that the threshold of verified signatures reported by counties, which was set at 1,495,709, had been met.
The campaign collected more than 1.6 million verified signatures, according to the secretary of state’s office.
“This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” Secretary Weber said in a statement. “A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn.” …
