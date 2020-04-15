Newsom Reveals Conditions For Lifting His Shutdown Order

By

Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California needs to increase testing, protect high-risk residents from infection and expand hospital capacity before the state can begin to modify the unprecedented stay-at-home order he imposed one month ago and gradually return to a sense of normalcy.

“I want you to know it’s not, it will not be a permanent state,” Newsom said of the restrictions put in place to fight the spread of coronavirus. “We recognize the consequences of the stay-at-home orders have a profound impact on the economy, your personal household budget, your personal prospects around your future.”

The governor broadly described the steps his administration expects to take in the weeks and months ahead to protect the public and gauge how long the order should remain in place, underscoring a transition in the fight against the virus in recent days as California and other states map out plans to ease restrictions. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.