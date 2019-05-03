Newsom scraps $16B plan for tunnels to deliver water to Southern California

By

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has formally abandoned a plan to build two giant tunnels to reroute the state’s water from north to south, an idea pushed by his predecessor, Jerry Brown.

Newsom had signaled the move in his State of the State address in February but made it official Thursday by asking state agencies to withdraw existing permits for the project and start over with plans for a single tunnel

“I do not support the twin tunnels,” Newsom, a former lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, has said. “But we can build on the important work that’s already been done.”

California has already spent $240 million developing the project, according to state Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth. She told The Associated Press that some of that work will inform the new approach. …

