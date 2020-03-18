Newsom suggests Bay Area’s “shelter in place” statewide

By

Seven Bay Area counties ordered a “shelter in place” Monday in the nation’s strictest response to the coronavirus pandemic so far, directing their millions of residents to stay at home as much as possible and avoid even small social gatherings through April 7. The order, which carries the force of law, also bans all nonessential travel and directs all businesses except those that provide “essential services” — such as grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants offering only delivery or takeout service — to send their employees home.

In a Monday night Facebook Live stream, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would expand the Bay Area’s action statewide, though it’s unclear whether he plans to enforce the order or leave it as a general guideline.

Newsom: “The directive coming out of the Bay Area…is no gatherings, which just makes sense to me at this point. … So directing that no gatherings be considered, advanced in this state, that’s the new guideline we’re putting out this evening as well, and we think it’s very rational under these circumstances. Disruptive, I know, for some, but rational, we believe, in this moment.”

Such drastic measures are necessary to combat the spread of the deadly virus, Bay Area health officials said. So far, the Bay Area has been hit worst in California. The region had 294 confirmed cases as of Monday night, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and five of the 11 California deaths occurred in the Bay Area. …

