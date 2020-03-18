Newsom suggests Bay Area’s “shelter in place” statewide

Seven Bay Area counties ordered a “shelter in place” Monday in the nation’s strictest response to the coronavirus pandemic so far, directing their millions of residents to stay at home as much as possible and avoid even small social gatherings through April 7. The order, which carries the force of law, also bans all nonessential travel and directs all businesses except those that provide “essential services” — such as grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants offering only delivery or takeout service — to send their employees home.
In a Monday night Facebook Live stream, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would expand the Bay Area’s action statewide, though it’s unclear whether he plans to enforce the order or leave it as a general guideline.
- Newsom: “The directive coming out of the Bay Area…is no gatherings, which just makes sense to me at this point. … So directing that no gatherings be considered, advanced in this state, that’s the new guideline we’re putting out this evening as well, and we think it’s very rational under these circumstances. Disruptive, I know, for some, but rational, we believe, in this moment.”
Such drastic measures are necessary to combat the spread of the deadly virus, Bay Area health officials said. So far, the Bay Area has been hit worst in California. The region had 294 confirmed cases as of Monday night, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and five of the 11 California deaths occurred in the Bay Area. …
Comments
This is why it’s so important to elect officials that have common sense. Major Newson destroyed San Francisco when he was the mayor, and now he’s doing the same to California as Governor. He’s flexing his little muscles to keep us in line.
I’m more afraid of California politicians than the coronavirus. I believe something else is going on, but they’re not telling us. I’ve never been a big conspiracy person until I saw what Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer tried to do to the president.
The state of California was already in shambles before this virus and nobody should trust California politicians with any decisions, especially in time of an emergency. I truly think these politicians would let half the population die just to keep their power.
Remember what Rahm Emmanuel said “never let a crisis go to waste”. The democrat party has become So radical. At this point in time if anybody votes for a Democrat, they are helping destroy this country.
Things don’t add up and I hope our President isn’t being influenced by the corrupt democrat media, including Fox News.