Newsom to order closure of all state beaches and parks

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to order the closure of all state beaches and parks starting Friday, according to a memo sent to state police chiefs and published by a Los Angeles TV station.
The memo from the California Police Chiefs Association states Newsom will announce the closures on Thursday but that police were being given a “heads up” to prepare to enforce the closures.
A copy of the memo was posted online Wednesday night by FOX 11 reporter Bill Melugin. Eric Nuñez, president of the Police Chiefs Association, said he sent the memo to police chiefs so they could prepare, according to the Associated Press. …
Comments
If you think Gavin Newsom is closing beaches and and state parks for our protection think again, he’s let hundreds of dangerous criminals out of prison and he’s taking away our right to protect ourselves from them and told the police not to arrest criminals, but to arrest Beach goers and small businesses owners that open.
This man has zero sympathy for all the small business people in California. He is literally crushing these people with a smile on his face. I think he wants to start a confrontation here and people better be prepared. The police here have been trained that anybody who supports the constitution and freedom, is a terrorist.
And, if you don’t go along with their socialist agenda they will have no problem gunning you down in the street. If you think I’m crazy, in 2016 during the Trump rally in San Jose California SEIU thugs beat and harassed elderly Trump supporters and the San Jose police just sat there and watched (ordered by the democrat mayor). The police have taken sides in the state and it’s not for the people who believe in freedom in the constitution.
So they are going to cuff people on the beaches and throw them in jail, but let out the rapists and child molesters. On what science is this decision being made? Wind, sun and fresh air will beat this virus more than keeping us cooped up in a stuffy home. Young people are never going to develop any immunity. Unfortunately, most of the people in California go along with this nonsense like sheep. They voted for this tyrannical dummy.
ONLY IN CALIFORNIA..Arm yourself I did..
Xavier Becerra will be coming for that soon.
Newsom is infringing on ALL Californians rights that were given to them in the Constitution of the United States of America, Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Newsom is infringing on our rights to provide for our families while we all go broke?? Is Newsom going to give us money EQUAL to what we have lost? mainly our livelihoods? Newsom is playing politics and is going to keep California closed until the Trump Administration gives Newsom and HIS UNION JOB BOSSES A STIMULUS BAILOUT FOR THE UNION PENSIONS AND CALPERS MASSIVE LOSSES IN THE STOCK MARKET, OVER 68 BILLION DOLLARS. They NOW WANT A BAILOUT…That is how they keep power in california,,,CROOKED POLITICIANS TAKING MONEY FROM UNION THUGS JUST LIKE Illinois
I hope Grueson sent his notice to our beachside town chief of police.
Our town is not incorporated and the police chief is Mr. Nobody.
State Parks and beaches have been closed for weeks to vehicle traffic with very rare exception and prior clearance; open only those who could walk or bicycle to them.
Comrade Newsom is a freaking hodad.
Hodads don’t surf.
Socialist don’t surf.