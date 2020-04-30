Newsom to order closure of all state beaches and parks

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to order the closure of all state beaches and parks starting Friday, according to a memo sent to state police chiefs and published by a Los Angeles TV station.

The memo from the California Police Chiefs Association states Newsom will announce the closures on Thursday but that police were being given a “heads up” to prepare to enforce the closures.

A copy of the memo was posted online Wednesday night by FOX 11 reporter Bill Melugin. Eric Nuñez, president of the Police Chiefs Association, said he sent the memo to police chiefs so they could prepare, according to the Associated Press. …

