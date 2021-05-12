Newsom Wants To Spend $12 Billion On California’s Homeless Population

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend $12 billion on services for homeless people, including his signature program to create more supportive housing, as advocates push him to dedicate nearly twice as much to one of California’s most persistent problems.

Newsom proposed Tuesday to dramatically beef up the state’s resources on an issue that has long confounded public leaders statewide and across the country, with more than a quarter of the money in his plan aimed at ending family homelessness over the next five years.

His revised budget plan, due Friday, would dedicate $7 billion over two years to creating new housing for homeless Californians through the hotel and motel conversion program Homekey, and $1.75 billion to help finance affordable housing projects for homeless and extremely low-income Californians. A portion of the new housing units and an additional $1.6 billion in rent support would be targeted to families. …

