Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Brian Dahle, Candidate for California Governor

State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, is challenging Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom on the Nov. 8 ballot to be California’s governor for the next four years. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board sent each a 17-question written survey. Here are Dahle’s responses.

Q: What would be your main goal as governor for the next four years and how would you demonstrate to Californians that it is being accomplished?

A: The skyrocketing cost of living is driving the middle class right out of California, which has the highest poverty rate in the country when adjusted for the cost of living. I will focus our state government on streamlining the regulations that have created our dire housing shortage and focus on cutting the costs of fuel and power bills.

