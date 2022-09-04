Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Brian Dahle, Candidate for California Governor

State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, is challenging Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom on the Nov. 8 ballot to be California’s governor for the next four years. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board sent each a 17-question written survey. Here are Dahle’s responses.
Q: What would be your main goal as governor for the next four years and how would you demonstrate to Californians that it is being accomplished?
A: The skyrocketing cost of living is driving the middle class right out of California, which has the highest poverty rate in the country when adjusted for the cost of living. I will focus our state government on streamlining the regulations that have created our dire housing shortage and focus on cutting the costs of fuel and power bills.
Sorry but this guy has no chance of winning in November. Among my Republican friends – even those who are active – few know his name. Some call him Brian Dial. The CA GOP pushed him on us when there were several MAGA candidates that at least would have generated enthusiasm. The question now is, how badly will Dahle lose.
You’re right!
With the Republican leadership in California being RINOS there is little chance of having viable candidates.
There are some ‘pockets’ of conservative Republican groups in CA who also belong to the CAGOP. The state leaders are intent are keeping that organization in hands of RINO’s. A more conservative group is the CA Republican Assembly that was backed by Ronald Reagan. They support conservative candidates.
