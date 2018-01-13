Nuclear power receives its death sentence in California

In a unanimous vote, state regulators agreed Thursday to a plan that will see the closing of the last nuclear energy power plant in California.
- The Diablo Canyon nuclear facility will begin shutdown operations starting in 2024.
- The power plant’s operator, Pacific Gas & Electric, says the facility will soon become an economic liability for the company because of dramatic changes in the state’s energy landscape.
- Critics of the shutdown say it will lead to the use of more natural gas in the state’s power grid.
- Environmental groups hailed the vote but want assurances that greenhouse gas emissions will not rise as a result.
