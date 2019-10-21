Number of homeless people among county’s jail population growing

By

Almost 40 percent of people in San Diego jails were homeless when arrested last year, marking a significant increase from the previous two years, a study released Thursday showed.

According to the San Diego Association of Governments report, 39 percent of people (180 individuals) interviewed within two days of their arrests in 2018 said they had been primarily homeless in the previous month. In 2014, 22 percent (160 individuals) said they were homeless before their arrest.

Even more people questioned in 2018 said they had experienced homelessness at some time in their lives. Of those interviewed last year, 66 percent said they had experienced homelessness, while 60 percent said the same in 2014. …

