O.C. Board of Education will sue Newsom to reopen schools

The Orange County Board of Education doubled down on its battle with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus school closure orders, voting to sue the governor in an effort to open campuses across high-risk counties.

Law firm Tyler & Bursch, which is currently suing Newsom over another coronavirus rule temporarily banning singing in churches, announced Wednesday that it would represent the county board pro bono.

The decision to sue, during a closed session Tuesday night, comes after the board approved recommendations on July 13 calling for Orange County schools to teach students in person and suggested guidelines against students wearing masks and social distancing.

Four days later, Newsom issued new rules mandating that schools in counties being monitored by the state for high COVID-19 spread remain closed, including those in Orange County. …

