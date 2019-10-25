One-Party Democrat Rule Not Working Out Very Well For California

By

Mere months after the Democrat-backed gas tax took effect, Californians are furious with increased prices at the pump, and Gavin Newsom and the California Democrats are looking for someone other than themselves to blame.

Seeing as Newsom and the Democrats have tried for years to inflate gasoline prices, it should be obvious that their over-regulation and astronomical taxes are behind the higher prices. But instead, Newsom is investigating oil companies and retail outlets as a smokescreen to distract his constituents from directing their anger at him.

And as Newsom attempts to shift the blame elsewhere, gas stations in California have said that the state is responsible for most of the cost.

“Gavin Newsom and the California Democrats have failed working Californians. Their radical policies come at a significant burden to taxpayers, and it is time for them to address the real issues their far-left agenda has caused, like the housing crisis, homelessness, and deteriorating infrastructure.” – Trump Victory Spokesperson Samantha Zager