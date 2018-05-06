You are here: Home / Trending News / Orange County may play key midterm election role

Orange County may play key midterm election role

May 6, 2018 By Bradford Betz Leave a Comment

Once coveted as a conservative bastion in liberal California, Orange County has become a last stand for the state’s Republicans.

Chased out of much of California by Democrats who hold every statewide office and a 39-14 advantage in U.S. House seats, the state’s GOP is trying to hold its ground in a historically Republican stronghold.

Republican elected officials in a string of cities and two counties — Orange and neighboring San Diego — have passed ordinances or taken other actions in opposition to the state’s so-called sanctuary law, enacted by the Democratic-run Legislature in response to Trump’s calls for more deportations and a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. …

Click here to read the full article from Fox News

Filed Under: Trending News Tagged With: , ,