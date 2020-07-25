Oregon’s suit against federal agents rejected by U.S. judge

By

A U.S. judge Friday denied an order sought by Oregon’s attorney general to stop federal agents from arresting people during nightly protests in Portland that have roiled the progressive city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman said the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets to oppose racial injustice and police brutality since George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police two months ago, and the protests have sometimes spiraled into violence. President Trump in response sent in federal agents early this month, despite outcry from Democratic leaders in Oregon. …

