Ousted San Francisco School Board President Blames White Supremacists For Recall

The progressive San Francisco school board president who was stripped of her position in a recall vote this week has dramatically claimed that those who ousted her are “aligned” with white supremacists.
“So if you fight for racial justice, this is the consequence,” president Gabriela López tweeted Thursday.
“Don’t be mistaken, white supremacists are enjoying this. And the support of the recall is aligned with this.”
López and two other board members — vice president Faauuga Moliga and commissioner Alison Collins — were all voted out on Tuesday.
Her tweet included a photo of a Washington Post headline that said the three ousted board members were “seen as too focused on racial justice.”
This headline says it all. If you are not outraged, you’re not paying attention,” Lopez added.
The board members were ousted in the wake of widespread backlash over COVID-19 shutdowns and a controversial plan to rename dozens of schools.
Comments
Those who voted probably just wanted to get their kids back in school. Didn’t SF let illegals vote for school boards? If so, they were the ones who voted them out. Funny that any time anyone goes against the main stream media, they are considered racists. Those calling others racist for their opinions should take a look at themselves and point the finger inward.
Wow, want to talk about out of touch with reality. over 70% of the voters acted to remove former president Lopez because they are white supremacists? Is Ms. Lopez implying that her ineffectiveness has NOTHING to do with her removal or is she implying that anyone who thinks she and her counterparts, also removed, were ineffective is a white-supremacist?
Clearly Ms. Lopez was never about the children she was supposed to serve as school board president. That is not unique to her and is evident all too often across this country. If it were about the children and the families she was supposed to serve, she would say something like, “I failed my constituents and will figure out how so I can learn from this and fix it.” Instead we get the same old tired rhetoric, the same old tired rhetoric used when one has no valid argument.
Well Done San Franciscans!
Ms. Lopez has very effectively shown why she had to be recalled. She has NO CLUE about who lives in San Francisco, who has children in public schools and what parents want from public education. My guess is that most of those who voted against her were not “supremacists”, not racists and not white, but Asians, whose culture truly values an academic education as the key to a better world.
Let’s see. White Skin…check. Light brown hair, check. Green eyes, check. German last name, check.
But wait, related to the Spanish colonials, speak passable Spanish, and almost married an Asian.
Guess being a bigot comes in all sizes and flavors. The Board that were kicked out deserved it.
Hopefully the Frisco voters will start to see how bankrupt Socialist/Communist politics are.
^5 to the revolution……the one that kicked them out.