Ousted San Francisco School Board President Blames White Supremacists For Recall

The progressive San Francisco school board president who was stripped of her position in a recall vote this week has dramatically claimed that those who ousted her are “aligned” with white supremacists.

“So if you fight for racial justice, this is the consequence,” president Gabriela López tweeted Thursday.

“Don’t be mistaken, white supremacists are enjoying this. And the support of the recall is aligned with this.”

López and two other board members — vice president Faauuga Moliga and commissioner Alison Collins — were all voted out on Tuesday.

Her tweet included a photo of a Washington Post headline that said the three ousted board members were “seen as too focused on racial justice.”

This headline says it all. If you are not outraged, you’re not paying attention,” Lopez added.

The board members were ousted in the wake of widespread backlash over COVID-19 shutdowns and a controversial plan to rename dozens of schools.

